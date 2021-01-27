Career of controversy
If Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon had issues with one mayor or City Council, I could dismiss it. However, as the article in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune outlines, he’s had a career of controversy and mismanagement. It is clear that he is the nexus of it.
On air
I am sure that Dr. Anthony Fauci is happy to be out of house arrest and back on the talk show circuit, throwing shade like opening pitches at Washington Nationals games.
Partisan wishes
The “Executive action” submission epitomizes the double-standard of President Donald Trump’s supporters. It accuses President Joe Biden of acting “against the will of half the country.” Since upwards of 7 million more people voted for Biden than Trump, this implies that the commenter’s partisan desires should outweigh those of the actual majority of voters. The fact is that most of Trump’s actions benefited the rich and powerful, (including himself), to the detriment of the real interests of his supporters. Biden is now trying to undo the damage.
Wrong side
Why is The Eagle-Tribune “cheering” for Amazon coming to Haverhill and North Andover in a recent editorial? Amazon, a multi-billion dollar company, takes business from small, local stores.
Not strong
I beg to differ with Gov. Charlie Baker. The state of the commonwealth is not strong. With his closures, time and again, he’s decimated small businesses in Massachusetts. He is solely responsible for the high unemployment rate.
Objectors
Forty-five Republican senators vote to object to President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, this time on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” The cowardice and moral bankruptcy of the Republican Party is staggering.
Mask or politics
If Tom Brady was one of these social justice warrior quarterbacks and wasn’t wearing a mask, would the Sound Off contributor even say anything about it? Or are they really concerned because he happens to be friends with President Donald Trump?
Good choice
I am unsure why there’s controversy in hiring Ryan Hamilton for the Methuen mayor’s office. The public had no issues electing such a young man to the City Council. He is a fine young man with several years of council and political experience. He’s a good choice.
Texting drivers
You could stand on a street corner in Haverhill and count three out of five cars with drivers using cell phones to text or talk. Why did we hire all those new police? If they’re not going to help protect the public, maybe the city should lay them off.
Checklist
A Sound Off writer says Methuen Mayor Neil Perry has done everything he promised. Is that so? What about a user-friendly website, reviewing and reorganizing the Department of Public Works, modernizing the city’s IT system, getting rid of old-boy hiring, putting new blood on boards and commissions, or renegotiating the police contract? It’s the same old, same old.
New job
It looks like Methuen’s mayor has made another political appointment without opening the job to applications from city residents, some of whom have college degrees. The mayor offered a salary higher than that of a police officer or teacher. He’s spending money like it’s his, not the taxpayer’s.
Career of turmoil
Last Sunday’s stories about Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon outlined a career of turmoil. I admit I’d given him the benefit of doubt until these articles so eloquently explained his years of abuse of power. Why hasn’t anyone been able to act sooner? The big picture seems pretty straightforward.
Goodbye blue
Why is everyone with money leaving California for Florida, Texas or Nevada? Could it be the nightmare of living in a deep-blue state?