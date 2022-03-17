Lie by omission
Any senseless loss of life is a tragedy. Trump brokered a poorly crafted deal for the exit from Afghanistan. Dozens of American soldiers died under his watch. Why are we not hearing about these deaths with the same anger that’s expressed regarding the suicide-bomber killing of 13 service members who never escaped the chaos?
Not living up
If you voted for Biden, you are responsible for the high gas and food prices, record-high inflation, and the instability in Europe. Biden has proven himself to be weak and ineffective. Great job.
The blame game
Present administration: economic chaos, instability abroad, brink of total war and polarizing political discourse at home. Their answer?: finger pointing and blaming. Previous administration: economic stability, relative peace abroad, with polarizing discourse at home. Their answer, finger pointing and blaming. What we need is a third party to blame everything on.
Invasion fantasy
There’s been much written about Trump being cultivated by Russia for the past 40 years. It’s pure rhetoric and fantasy that he would have prevented the Ukraine invasion by Putin.
Safety last?
How many more accidents have to happen in the vicinity of 16 Main Street in Plaistow before a permanent lighted speed sign is installed?
Majority rules
The fire chief was blasted over a single promotion, where a female appealed and won. Let’s see how Civil Service rules after the Methuen Police Department promotes four more white males. Comparably scrutinize the number of female and minority bosses.
Don’t have your back
Last Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune said it all in case you’re wondering about how Democrats identify with your hardship of paying your bills. They rejected a plan to suspend the gas tax of 24 cents a gallon while supporting a bill to spend $10 million to resettle the Ukrainians.
Price gouging
I cannot believe that the war Russia started is the immediate cause for oil and gasoline prices to go through the roof. The greedy oil companies see this as the perfect opportunity to raise prices on oil already processed and ready to be consumed. If you give it rational and logical thought you hopefully will draw the same conclusion.