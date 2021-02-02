Another plan
I’ve read letter after letter about how Gov. Charlie Baker is to blame for our economic devastation. Not one person offers what alternative measures would have been more successful. Would staying completely open for business been a better plan while we watched body bags loaded into refrigerator trucks? What would you have done to prevent COVID-19 illness and deaths in Massachusetts?
Track record
To the contributor about the executive orders: No, President Joe Biden did not create executive orders, but at his current pace, he will sign over 4,000 of them over the next four years. Now, that’s something new he's created.
Former council
The keyboard warriors want vengeance on all who were in office at the time of the Methuen police contract. A grand jury clearly identified the focus of its investigation, which resulted from the actions of the 2018 City Council, not the current mayor or council.
Pull the goalie
It's time for the Bruins to lose goalie Tuukka Rask. He is highly overrated. The Bruins regularly outshoot their opponents, but they often lose the game or require overtime to win. During the game Saturday against Washington, Rask gave up three goals on Washington's first 12 shots. That isn't good goaltending. I sure hope this is his last season in Boston.
'Fly Me to the Moon'
I just read with deep sadness about Tony Bennett's Alzheimer’s diagnosis. My best listening pleasure was Bennett's rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon." Frank Sinatra gave that song swing, but Tony Bennett gave it his heart and soul. You have only to hear it to know how great he is. Stay strong, Tony Bennett, and sing on.
Police state
In his State of the City address, Methuen Mayor Perry proposed installing surveillance cameras all around the city. And so the police state advances deeper into our lives. While safety and crime prevention are admirable goals, they should not come at the cost of wholesale loss of privacy. I, for one, would like to be able to take a walk around town without the authorities knowing every move I make.
Anti-Catholic
I am curious to know if the Catholic church in Washington, D.C. has disciplined President Joe Biden for the executive order he signed easing the restrictions for abortion. I was raised in a Catholic family, I went to Catholic school, I go to church, and I raised my children in the Catholic faith. Abortion is not allowed. The church should not allow Biden to receive communion. The media is making him out to be a devout Catholic. If he was, the document would not have been signed. He can fool the unknowing public, but the God to whom he supposedly prays is not fooled.
Closed schools
Virginia dad and voter Brandon Michon exercised his First Amendment rights and accurately told the Democrats on his local school board, "You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse to keep our schools closed.” He’s a brave man for speaking truthfully to our Democrat overlords in this current one-party climate. It could get him thrown in jail, removed from the internet, fired from his job, or put on a watch list.
How it works
It's scary to read the recent letter that was so un-American and unpatriotic. We had an election, more than 81 million people voted for Joe Biden -- 7 million more than those who voted for former President Donald Trump. That is how our elections work. Terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, it was not "civil unrest."
Go Bucs
In following social media and sports media, there seems to be a broadly held misconception about us Patriots fans. I don't know a single New England fan not rooting for Tom Brady. There is this perception that we are somehow bitter that he left and is winning elsewhere. It's totally untrue. Brady, aka "Tom Terrific," is the "GOAT." He gave us all some amazing years here in New England, and I hope he only adds to his hardware collection as long as he is playing against another team. Coach Bill Belichick will get things back on track here, but that doesn't mean anyone of us wishes ill for the greatest quarterback in our franchise history - or NFL history. Go Bucs!