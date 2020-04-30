Leadership
The Methuen City Council unanimously approving funding for a Police Department audit shows leadership. They get it. Thanks to them. We know it’s difficult to use the funds, but it was the right thing to do.
Baker’s protection
Many states could learn a lesson during this pandemic from Gov. Charlie Baker. He refuses to put Massachusetts residents in danger by opening businesses before it's time. Thanks to him for his protection and care, and for not following those states being irresponsible with the safety of their citizens. He should keep up the wonderful work.
White noise
Watching President Donald Trump's haters critique him is like watching the "birthers" and other Obama-haters criticize our 44th president at times during his administration: They are blinded by unreasonable hatred, manipulated by partisan operatives and media outlets, and cannot speak intelligently in opposition. It becomes an annoying, wheezy kind of white noise that most of us by this point have just tuned out.
Skin in the game
Since members of our Congress, who have the oldest average age of any Congress in history, are too frail and afraid to go to Washington, D.C., to do their jobs, why are they not being furloughed like NFL players and working-class Americans everywhere suffering from a national shutdown? Maybe our rich, ruling elite should have some skin in the game like the rest of us. Perhaps then they would be more in touch with American sentiment.
Continue to lead
Methuen police officer Arthur Hardy deserves his job back. Unfortunately he now has to carry the stress of having a target on his back, from the police chief just waiting to strike again. Hardy should continue to hold his head high and do the right thing. The police and union need his leadership.
Stand for integrity
The city of Methuen is on point with its whistleblower policy. This city has been overshadowed by adversity. It is time to stand up for integrity, ethics and transparency. Corruption cannot be tolerated. When you do the right thing, there's nothing to worry about. So, why would the chief be worried?
Midnight oil
Regarding the comment about teacher vs first responder pay, I am a teacher and I feel in some ways like I am back in my first year of teaching, when I spent hours each night planning for the next day. I agree that first responders should be getting extended paid sick leave. The two are not mutually exclusive.
Follow the rules
You can give a meaningful gift to our dedicated medical teams by following the necessary rules put in place, thereby eliminating the number of patients for these overworked, selfless heroes.
Leadership change
It's time for change in the leadership of the Methuen Police Department. The games need to come to an end.
Still serving
How are some bars still allowing people inside to drink? This needs to be investigated, starting with those that have covered windows.
Paid relatives
So many elected officials are critical of necessary city expenses. Yet, they have close relatives working for the city. How many of those relatives have made their own bundles in overtime pay? Someone should look into this and write a story so that people are informed.
Slow to return
Of all the businesses that "those in the know" propose to reopen, even with restrictions, barber shops and hair salons should not be on the list. Consider that the customer is head-to-head with the stylist, hair dresser or barber. They breathe the same air. Will both be wearing N95 respirators? Is vanity really that important? Is hairstyle a life-or-death issue?