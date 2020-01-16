What’s at stake
One of the most amusing things about the protests in Iran is how they expose the complete foolishness of Democrats. The Iranian people could, and likely will, pay with their lives for standing up against the mullahs. Compare that with the American left ranting about "Trump the dictator" and marching for whatever the cause of the moment happens to be. Nothing will happen to them — absolutely nothing.
Against U.S.
One of the goals that the Trump administration has advocated is regime change in Iran. Anti-government protests recently were seen as encouraging. However, President Trump's assassination of Iran's top general has united, not divided, the population against the U.S.
Flawed letters
Kim Casey and William Klessens both sent lengthy, well-written letters to the editor. The problems I see with each is that Casey is a teacher and, like most teachers, is a liberal who is trying to teach our children the “Democratic” way of life. Klessens mentioned that President Trump has committed “over 15,000 domestic and international-scope falsehoods during his three years in office.” Now, has he actually been counting, or did he pick 15,000 because it was a nice large number? Or did he see it on CNN? We all have the right to voice our opinions, but the minute we start spouting “facts and figures,” we need to be able to back up our words.
Vote by foot
Seventy percent of states that stand to lose congressional seats due to population dips over the past 10 years have no term limits. As a result, they have noncompetitive statewide elections. Of course, when the power of the ballot erodes, people will vote with their feet instead.
Fundraising
At 2:01 p.m., the House of Representatives voted to send letters of impeachment to the Senate. At 2:04 p.m., an email from Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark's staff hit my mailbox, calling the president a liar and asking me to demand a "fair trial" in the Senate. And, oh, she asked me to donate to her campaign if I'd like. I’m sure every Democrat in America had these emails, all prefabricated and ready to spam us, as if there were any doubt what this impeachment facade was really about.
Brief meeting
The Haverhill schools were sharing success stories with teachers from South Africa? I’ll bet it was a short meeting, and it’ll probably set back South Africa’s education system about 50 years.
Loyal officer
The other morning, with tears running down my face, I read with sadness the article about the death of K-9 Officer Caine. He was the only K-9 member of the Peabody Police Department. Caine had a recently diagnosed terminal illness and was humanely sent to a better place, He was only 4 1/2 years old, but he had an amazing, three-year career in Peabody. His record indicates he participated in 30 active cases involving missing or wanted persons. Plus, he was sent out to do his job for the police 280 times. My sincere sympathy to Officer Corey Salvo, his handler, and everyone who knew, worked with and loved Caine. From his photo you just know he gave his all to every case.
True patriot
Thank you to Michael Linquata, who served as an Army medic in World War II, for his courageous effort and service during the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy invasion. He is a true patriot. This tribute to him is for his supreme dedication in treating those combat veterans.