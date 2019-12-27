Pick Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would make a great president, as she actually knows the law and the Constitution without having to have it explained with pictures and short words. Also, she’s a true patriot.
Tag football
I got a good belly laugh when I saw The Eagle-Tribune print, on its its front page no less, a story about a whopping 30 protesters freezing their rear ends off while carrying “Impeach Trump” signs. Wow, 30 protesters? Enough for a good tag football game.
Not another
For the love of God, Haverhill does not need an eight-story museum for something that happened 100 years ago. That's not looking ahead, it's looking backward. We have a great museum of Haverhill’s history — it's called Buttonwoods Museum — and it means more because its location included the witness tree where the first settlers prayed. Also, it’s near the the cemetery where those settlers are buried. Or maybe someone wants to move Buttonwoods so they can build another eight-story housing project on land by the river? How about spending our city money for the police and fire station needs?
Low-level thinking
Who cares if President Barack Obama is a family man? He, for sure, was no good as president. And his wife was no true American; she wasn’t proud of her country, remember? The recent commenter is the one afflicted with “low-level thinking,” not the Christians who support President Trump. Also, I have bad news for you, he’s going to win again. The Democrats can’t beat him, which is why they’re trying to impeach and remove him.
Wrong thinking
It’s hard to comprehend the comment, “Religious support.” A family man, including President Obama, can follow many different paths of upbringing, some of which other parents (including Obama himself) might miss. Attaching religion to politics, and attacking it, is what’s low-level and unacceptable. This is the kind of thinking that gets the wrong people elected.
Party first
I am not a “Never Trumper,” nor am I an apologist for President Trump. However, I do support Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s concerns about there being too little daylight between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump vis a vis an impeachment trial. The Democrats’ case for impeachment is thin gruel, but if the House sends articles of impeachment to the other chamber, it is incumbent upon the Senate to conduct a trial against its coequal branch, the executive, without bias. This is just another case of a post-term limits America where the function of our branches of government are subservient to the partisanship of senators elected for life, Democrats and Republicans alike. It is antithetical to the Founders’ intent and unsurprisingly has led to the current, most toxic chapter in our nation's political history.
More traffic
It's not just the Bradford side of the bridge that deals with all that backed-up traffic. The Haverhill side contends with it, as well. Haverhill also has Lafayette Square's unrelenting traffic woes. Both area’s are extremely poorly constructed.
Movie treatment
Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Bill Clinton, all the Kennedys, John Edwards — a litany of left-wing sexual predators come and go through our public square, but only Roger Ailes, disgraced Fox News chief, gets a celebrated feature film made about his sexual harassment woes. True, independent filmmakers made movies about Chappaquiddick and Gary Hart's dalliances, but those were swept under the rug. In contrast, “Bombshell,” about Ailes’ harassment of Fox anchors, is being propped up by all the networks and pushed for Oscars. The bias is nauseating.