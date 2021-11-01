Let’s celebrate the real Christmas this year
There is news and talk in the air that there “might not be a Christmas” this year because of supply chain problems and stranded cargo ships off the West Coast. Maybe this could be a good thing. Instead of the focus on mindless consumerism and the sickening preoccupation with getting the latest Airpod, Fitbit, Apple Watch, game console, smart phone and any other gidget and gadget from China, we could instead think about what Christmas is about. The birth of the son of man, Jesus. Gee what a concept.
Sound Off entry was misleading, incorrect
In a recent edition opposite an article on Facebook’s printing misleading and inflammatory information, Soundoff prints an over 300 word submission that is wildly misleading, factually incorrect, accusatory, hysterical and terribly misinformed. Our educators are not part of a nefarious plot to turn our country Marxist, destroy our heritage and institutions. CRT “teaches hatred”? Please! In fact, the contributor’s final sentence: “Kids need to learn about and celebrate the historical accomplishments of every culture...” is what CRT actually does. The rest of this contribution is right-wing hysteria.
Voting for Trump is ‘stupid’
This is “What they were thinking.” Better to not vote for an incompetent, twice impeached insurrectionist. Now tell us again who’s vote was stupid?
Sound Offs against Biden don’t run
To the person who asked if all submissions to sound off were anonymous. Yes they are, unless your opinion regarding the current administration and all its failings does not align with their opinion. Then they will not print it at all.
Important to discuss the past
Thursday’s diatribe about Critical Race Theory was a great summary of the misrepresentations concocted by the right in their frantic effort to avoid discussion of the facts about America’s past. It’s true there is much to be rightfully proud of. But we shouldn’t sweep the rest under the rug.
GOP is the party of ‘no’
The GOP has abdicated any pretense of legislating or governing. They’re the “party of NO.” Their platform is venerating Trump and labeling Democrats as socialists & communists. GOP pols are happiest when nothing beneficial to the American people gets done in Washington. This is a road to a failed nation.
Beware the dash cam
Slamming on your brakes to “teach the driver behind you a lesson” is against the law. Watch out as a lot of cars and trucks have DASH CAMS as mine does. Don’t be a dope!!
Let Tesla install charging stations
President Biden wants to spend $10’s of billions of our tax dollars to build electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Let Tesla, the of largest maker of EV’s in the US build them themselves without a dime of taxpayer money. Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion.