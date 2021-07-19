Editor’s Note: The following is of testimony delivered by Finegold to the Legislature’s Committee on Higher Education last week.
I am writing today in strong support of S.832, “An Act Relative to College Athlete Compensation.”
This is a timely, urgently needed piece of legislation. Just two weeks ago, after years of delay, the NCAA finally began allowing college athletes to earn compensation from the use of their name, image or likeness. The NCAA changed its policy after states across the country took matters into their own hands and passed laws allowing athletes to sign endorsement deals.
It is no longer a question of if college athletes will be allowed to earn compensation; it is a question of how they will be allowed to earn compensation. I had originally introduced my athlete compensation bill last session, but I believe S.832 is all the more important in light of the NCAA’s recent policy shift.
My proposed bill would codify the NCAA’s rule change into Massachusetts law and provide additional clarity both for athletes and higher education institutions as they figure out how to comply with the NCAA’s guidelines.
Unfortunately, the NCAA’s new policy does not have much teeth. Absent a specific state law, colleges in Massachusetts are going to have to develop additional rules. Already, I have heard from schools that are scrambling to figure out the new landscape.
While we wait for more comprehensive reforms from the NCAA and the federal government, Massachusetts should follow the lead of other states and create clear regulations around college athlete compensation.
For example, the NCAA is now allowing athletes to obtain representation from professional agents. My bill would set up strong protections for student-athletes who sign with agents: S.832 requires prospective agents to go through a comprehensive public registration process and establishes specific standards for contracts between agents and athletes.
In addition, my legislation would go further than the NCAA’s policy change in several key respects. The bill would oblige higher education institutions to compensate athletes who suffer catastrophic long-term injuries. It also would enable athletes to enter professional sports drafts and earn compensation without forfeiting their college eligibility status.
There are other pertinent issues that my bill does not address. For example, should an athlete be allowed to endorse a product that does not align with their university’s values? I want to work with schools, members of the Committee on Higher Education and other stakeholders to address questions like this and amend my bill accordingly.
As a former college football player, I am committed to making college athletics fairer and more equitable. Simply put, I would not be where I am today without football.
I loved playing at Andover High School, and I was fortunate to get recruited to Franklin & Marshall. Football has played an incredible role in my life, and I believe deeply in the transformative power of college athletics. I also believe that athletes deserve their fair share of compensation.
College athletics is a multi-billion dollar industry. In 2019, college sports generated almost $19 billion in revenue, and the March Madness basketball tournament created more than $1 billion in revenue alone.
This industry works well for the NCAA, for conference associations, for colleges and for coaches. It does not work well for student-athletes.
Coaches and athletic conferences have received huge payouts for winning championships; the actual players received nothing for sacrificing their time and putting their bodies on the line.
Student-athletes generate incredible amounts of money for others, but up until two weeks ago, they were not entitled to a single penny. In fact, star athletes like University of Massachusetts basketball player Marcus Camby faced significant penalties for receiving financial benefits.
It is insulting to suggest that scholarships provide adequate compensation. Many athletes come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, and they sometimes struggle to pay for textbooks or even meals. How is this fair?
Moreover, although the graduation rate among student-athletes has trended upwards, there remains a significant racial gap in graduation rates for Black athletes.
The NCAA has claimed that athletes receive the reward of a college education, but far too many athletes do not actually reap the benefits of a college degree.
For years, the NCAA defended this unjust system and dragged its feet on allowing athletes to profit off the use of their name, image, and likeness. The NCAA only decided to remove these prohibitions after a series of states legalized athlete compensation.
It is clear that the legal landscape around college athletics is rapidly changing: just last month, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to strike down other restrictions on the earning potential of college athletes.
In light of these developments, it is imperative for Massachusetts to follow the lead of other states and continue to put pressure on the NCAA to create a fairer college sports ecosystem.
…
S.832 would provide much-needed legislative clarity. Modeled after California’s Fair Pay to Play Act, the bill contains the following key provisions:
● The bill allows a student-athlete to earn compensation from the use of their name, image or likeness, without affecting that student’s scholarship eligibility.
● The bill allows a student-athlete to obtain representation from an agent for contracts or legal matters, without affecting that student’s scholarship eligibility.
The bill prevents agents from taking advantage of athletes. S.832 creates specific regulations for contracts between agents and athletes and allows athletes to cancel a contract up to ten days after signing.
The bill also requires agents to have specific credentials, verify their eligibility through a public registration process, keep detailed records, and renew their registration every two years.
● The bill requires higher education institutions to establish a “catastrophic sports injury fund” to compensate student-athletes who suffer severe long-term injuries.
This fund would help student-athletes pay for medical costs that result from a devastating injury incurred during a practice or competition. Qualifying injuries would be verified by an independent healthcare provider.
This would help establish a bare minimum of protections for athletes who put their bodies on the line on a regular basis. For example, hockey player Travis Roy fractured his spine and became paralyzed while playing for Boston University in 1995. Student-athletes deserve additional protections.
● Lastly, the bill allows a student-athlete to enter a professional sports draft while still enrolled in college and return to play intercollegiate athletics after being drafted.
I firmly believe that student-athletes who get drafted to a professional league should not permanently lose their eligibility status.
Overall, S.832 would enshrine key protections for student-athletes and help create a fairer playing field.
I urge the committee to take up this bill and establish clear legal standards around college athlete compensation.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, represents the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District, which includes Andover, Lawrence, Dracut and Tewksbury.