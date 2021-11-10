To the editor:
Historically, nurses are only required to complete certain courses, for instance basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, and/or pediatric emergency assessment, recognition and stabilization.
Yet, nurses are expected to be able to confidently treat advanced ailments that are not covered in the basic certifications. This leads to gaps in skills and knowledge, such as that surrounding advanced wounds.
As a strong advocate of more training, I would point out that the data proves advanced certificates in certain areas, like burns, should be provided to all nurses.
Nearly 20% of patients discharged with Medicare are readmitted into the hospital within 30 days of discharge, according to the study “Readmissions and Adverse Events After Discharge,” 2019. The readmissions were due to discharge prior to test results and incomplete planning.
When hospitals are not training nurses properly, it can lead to these results. I have heard of instances in which inadequate discharge plans and pediatric wound treatment led to patients refusing to go to a particular hospital. The staff did not properly treat the burns in the Emergency Department, they said, and did not provide any education to the parents.
As nurses become trained in some of the specialty certifications, like burns and wound care, they should be working with their facilities to create protocols to ensure proper patient care and reduce the number of readmissions.
Nicole Ineson
Methuen