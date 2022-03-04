The Sackler families must pay $6 billion — about $1 billion above the original bankruptcy plan -- as well as an additional $175 million, spread over 18 years.
The Sacklers must issue a statement of regret for their role in the opioid epidemic and to the victims whose lives have been devastated.
The Sacklers must allow colleges, universities and other institutions to remove the family name from buildings, scholarships and fellowships.
The Sacklers will be required to participate in a March 9 public hearing where victims and their survivors would be given an opportunity to directly address the family.
They must also release documents related to the marketing, sales and distribution of Purdue's opioids that were previously shielded from the public.
Source: Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey office and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office