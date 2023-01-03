Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-3)
Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kario Oquendo and the Georgia Bulldogs host Wendell Green Jr. and the No. 22 Auburn Tigers in SEC play.
The Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Tigers are 1-0 in conference play. Auburn has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Terry Roberts is averaging 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games for Georgia.
Johni Broome is averaging 12.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Green is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.
Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
