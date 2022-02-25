South Dakota Coyotes (17-11, 10-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-10, 12-5 Summit)
Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Max Abmas scored 34 points in Oral Roberts' 106-102 overtime loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
The Golden Eagles are 10-4 on their home court. Oral Roberts leads the Summit with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Lacis averaging 4.9.
The Coyotes are 10-7 in Summit play. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 2.1.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 82-73 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 32 points, and Kruz Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes with 21 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 23 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.
Perrott-Hunt is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.
Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.