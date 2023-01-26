Colorado Buffaloes (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12)
Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -6.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the Oregon Ducks after Tristan da Silva scored 27 points in Colorado's 58-55 victory over the Washington State Cougars.
The Ducks have gone 8-4 at home. Oregon scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.
The Buffaloes are 4-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by J'Vonne Hadley averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: N'Faly Dante is averaging 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
KJ Simpson is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 assists. da Silva is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.
Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.