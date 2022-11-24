Duke Blue Devils (4-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -21; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers will face the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Oregon State went 3-28 overall with a 2-9 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Beavers averaged 68.3 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.
Duke finished 32-7 overall with a 16-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 41.7% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
