With Anthony Richardson moving on to the NFL, Jack Miller III had a chance to prove he could be the quarterback of the future for Billy Napier.
That didn’t happen Saturday as Miller couldn’t get the Gators in the end zone and they finished 6-7 for the second consecutive season after a 30-3 loss at the Las Vegas Bowl.
Miller, who was supposed to be Richardson’s backup until a thumb injury kept him out of the regular season, passed 13 for 22 for 180 yards in his first action. Napier has non-binding verbal commitmets from 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada and 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway.
Standouts
Florida
— Derek Wingo: Starting in place of middle linebacker and defensive leader Ventell Miller, Wingo had a career-high eight tackles, a sack and recovered a block field goal before he left the game with an injury.
— Ricky Pearsall: The receiver played in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl with Arizona State, recorded four catches for 65 yards — a total he matched Saturday.
Oregon State
— Deshaun Fenwick: The running back managed 107 yards on 20 carries, the sixth time in seven games Florida has allowed a 100-yard rusher.
— Kyrei Fisher-Morris: The senior linebacker had a team-high eight tackles, two for loss, as Oregon State held Florida to 219 yards (season low was 279 Kentucky).
Noteworthy
— The Gators failed to scored during the first half for the first time this season.
— Oregon State outgained the Gators 120-2 in the second quarter.
— Florida entered allowing an average of just four tackles for loss, eighth in the nation. Oregon State had 11.
— A 40-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek with 37 seconds remaining extended Florida’s streak of scoring to 436 games dating to 1988.
©2022 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
