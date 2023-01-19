Oregon State Beavers (7-11, 1-6 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-12, 0-7 Pac-12)
Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -10.5; over/under is 132
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State is looking to end its five-game slide with a win over Stanford.
The Cardinal have gone 3-4 at home. Stanford has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Beavers have gone 1-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.4 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.
Jordan Pope is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.
Beavers: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
