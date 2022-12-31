Oregon State Beavers (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12)
Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -14; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Will Richardson scored 26 points in Oregon's 77-72 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.
The Ducks have gone 6-3 in home games. Oregon ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by N'Faly Dante averaging 10.0.
The Beavers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Oregon State is 2-2 in one-possession games.
The Ducks and Beavers match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Jordan Pope is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Beavers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
