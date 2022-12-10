Oregon State Beavers (4-5, 1-1 Pac-12) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-3)
College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Beavers take on Texas A&M.
The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. Texas A&M is sixth in the SEC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.
The Beavers are 0-1 in road games. Oregon State is sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dzmitry Ryuny averaging 4.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is shooting 36.1% and averaging 11.8 points for Texas A&M.
Jordan Pope is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.2 points for Oregon State.
