Wisconsin Badgers (19-14, 9-11 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (21-14, 12-8 Pac-12)
Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers square off in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Ducks are 12-8 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by N'Faly Dante averaging 5.4.
The Badgers are 9-11 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 5-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dante is shooting 61.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Connor Essegian averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Steven Crowl is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Badgers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
