North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady light rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.