Orlando City SC (2-1-1) vs. Portland Timbers (1-1-2)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -113, Orlando City SC +299, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 1-0, Orlando City visits the Portland Timbers.
The Timbers were 17-13-4 overall during the 2021 season while going 13-4-3 at home. The Timbers scored 56 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.
Orlando went 13-9-12 overall a season ago while going 5-8-5 on the road. Orlando scored 50 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), Hunter Sulte (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).
Orlando: Facundo Torres (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Pedro Gallese (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.