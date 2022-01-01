Orlando Magic (7-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a victory against Boston.
The Celtics are 11-10 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 9-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.
The Magic are 4-21 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando has a 1-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup on Nov. 3, with Jaylen Brown scoring 28 points points in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.
Franz Wagner is averaging 15.8 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.
Magic: 2-8, averaging 102.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).
Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Mo Bamba: out (ankle), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.