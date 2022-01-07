Orlando Magic (7-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando travels to Detroit looking to stop its three-game road slide.
The Pistons are 5-18 against conference opponents. Detroit is 1-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Magic have gone 4-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 1-20 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 110-103 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points, and Franz Wagner led the Magic with 19 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 21.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Terrence Ross averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Wagner is averaging 20.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Orlando.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.
Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.
INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Cory Joseph: out (reconditioning), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).
Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (illness), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.