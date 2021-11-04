San Antonio Spurs (2-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays San Antonio looking to end its three-game home slide.
Orlando went 21-51 overall last season while going 11-25 at home. The Magic allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.
San Antonio finished 33-39 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Spurs gave up 112.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 123-97 in the last matchup on Oct. 21.
INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Gary Harris: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).
Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.