Orlando Magic (0-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Cleveland after losing four games in a row.
Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 25.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.
Orlando went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 36.6 from deep.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).
Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: day to day (midfoot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.