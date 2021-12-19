Boston Bruins (14-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (9-17-2, seventh in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa and Boston face off in Eastern Conference action.
The Senators are 3-4-0 against Atlantic opponents. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 21 total penalties.
The Bruins are 6-3-1 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks 29th in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.
In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Boston won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 14 goals and has 22 points. Tkachuk has eight goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 11 goals and has 27 points. Patrice Bergeron has three goals over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).
Bruins: Curtis Lazar: out (covid-19), Jeremy Swayman: out (covid-19), Taylor Hall: out (covid-19), Trent Frederic: out (covid-19), Anton Blidh: out (covid-19), Patrice Bergeron: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.