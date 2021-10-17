Dallas Stars (1-1-0, fourth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +119, Stars -142; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Ottawa for a non-conference matchup.

Ottawa went 23-28-5 overall and 14-10-4 at home a season ago. The Senators averaged 2.8 goals and 4.5 assists per game last season.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall and 10-12-6 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (undisclosed), John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

