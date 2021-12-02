Ottawa Senators (4-15-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1, first in the Metropolitan)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -304, Senators +241; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to end its six-game losing streak when the Senators play Carolina.
The Hurricanes are 7-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.
The Senators are 1-3-0 against opponents from the Atlantic. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 18 total penalties.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with 15 assists and has 19 points this season. Sebastian Aho has 8 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.
Josh Norris leads the Senators with eight goals and has 14 points. Zach Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Senators: 1-9-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Ethan Bear: out (health protocols), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).
Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Josh Brown: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.