Ottawa Senators (19-30-5, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4, third in the Pacific)
Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -358, Senators +283; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to break its four-game skid when the Senators take on Vegas.
The Golden Knights are 15-13-3 at home. Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.
The Senators are 9-14-3 on the road. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 33 total penalties.
Vegas beat Ottawa 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 4. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 42 total points for the Golden Knights, 14 goals and 28 assists. Marchessault has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.
Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 26 total assists and has 31 points. Tim Stutzle has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).
Senators: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.