Florida Panthers (57-17-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (32-41-7, seventh in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Ottawa after the Senators took down New Jersey 5-4 in overtime.
The Senators are 21-21-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ottawa is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.
The Panthers are 18-4-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida has scored 331 goals and is the NHL leader averaging 4.1 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 39.
Florida knocked off Ottawa 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 26.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 65 total points for the Senators, 29 goals and 36 assists. Tim Stutzle has 14 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Barkov leads the Panthers with 39 goals and has 88 points. Claude Giroux has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, five penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck), Connor Brown: out for season (undisclosed).
Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
