St. Louis Blues (17-9-5, fourth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (9-17-2, seventh in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa and St. Louis meet in an out-of-conference matchup.
The Senators are 5-9-0 at home. Ottawa is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 4.5 assists per game, led by Drake Batherson averaging 0.8.
The Blues are 6-6-3 on the road. St. Louis has scored 104 goals and ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 12.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 14 goals, adding eight assists and collecting 22 points. Batherson has 12 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Tarasenko leads the Blues with 12 goals and has 29 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 10 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).
Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out (covid-19), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body).
