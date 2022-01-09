Ottawa Senators (9-18-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-14-2, sixth in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits Edmonton looking to break its three-game road skid.
The Oilers are 10-6-0 at home. Edmonton is first in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.0.
The Senators are 4-9-2 in road games. Ottawa averages 4.5 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 21 total penalties.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with a plus-six in 33 games this season. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 28 points, scoring nine goals and registering 19 assists. Tkachuk has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.
Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Slater Koekkoek: out (covid-19), Brendan Perlini: out (covid-19), Connor McDavid: out (covid-19), Derek Ryan: out (covid-19), Evan Bouchard: out (covid-19), Tyson Barrie: out (covid-19), Kailer Yamamoto: out (covid-19).
Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (health protocols), Tyler Ennis: out (covid-19), Zach Sanford: out (covid-19), Nicholas Paul: out (health protocols), Josh Norris: out (covid-19), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel), Thomas Chabot: out (covid-19), Anton Forsberg: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.