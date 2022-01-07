Here is a look at about boys basketball programs as they enter the second month of their respective seasons:
Andover High
Andover is off to a percent start through the first month -- 4-0 -- and continues to strive to get better as one of the favorites to compete for or even win a state title.
The Golden Warriors are led by their tri-captains, Aidan Cammann, Logan Satlow and Richie Shahtanian. Cammann and Satlow combine to form one of the best frontcourts in the state and Shahtanian is an elite shooter. Starting point guard Ryan MacLellan was an All-Conference selection as a sophomore. Three other players are making major contributions, Danny Resendiz, Lincoln Beal and Rohit Srinivasan.
Andover Coach David Fazio: "There are 15 players in our program and everyone is a major contributor. Defense is our priority and we are looking to build continuity and cohesiveness on offense."
Brooks School
Brooks is led by two senior guards who will play D1 basketball: Brady Cummins (Colgate) and Darrel Yepdo (undecided). They lead the team in scoring and assists. Junior guards Marcos Montiel and Nomar Tejada have played important supporting roles. And Brooks has had major contributions from two future college soccer players, seniors Saul Iwowo (guard) and Aidan McHugh (forward, leads the team in reb.), who were members of the very successful Brooks soccer team this fall. Local products Shane Burns (Salem, N.H.) and Brody Goodman (North Andover) are guards who have provided some quality minutes off the bench.
Brooks is the defending 7-time ISL champ but having graduated a lot of talent since the team last played two years ago, is now in an underdog role. The majority of players have never played for a Brooks team before.
Brooks coach John McVeigh: "I've really enjoyed coaching this team so far- we may not be as naturally talented as some past Brooks teams, but this group works hard, plays together, and our kids are very coachable. We also have some fantastic leaders in our captains, Darrel Yepdo and Saul Iwowo. We'll have to play terrific defense to compete in a league as challenging as ours, and I hope we're up to the task. I'm really proud of how far the've come so far this season and excited to see what we can do together over the second half of the year."
Central Catholic High
The Central boys are led by captains Xavier McKenzie, Domenic Malvey, and Marcus Rivera.
McKenzie is a returning MVC All-Star and leads Central early in 2022 in scoring. Markys Bridgewater has been one of the best defenders in the state leading Central to four wins through five games.
Underclassman Joey Hart, David Haley, and Nick Sangermano are poised for a great year. Junior Sean Njenga has been a big spark off the bench early on.
Central Catholic coach Mark Dunham: “Our team has done a great job so far dealing with adversity. We started a week late with our football team making the Super Bowl and had some key injuries. I’m very excited to see how this group comes together”
Greater Lawrence Tech
Reggies are off to a slow start trying to find an identity after missing out on a season last year. Junior Lewis Garcia and senior Sam Cruz led the team as returning varsity players from two years ago.
Seniors Mike Diaz, Victor Roa, Jerison Andujar, and Darwin Ohlinger have been contributors in trying to turn the slow start around. After a week-long COVID shut down over the holiday break the Reggies are looking to turn it around in the new year.
Gr. Lawrence coach Ed Araujo: “We have played connected on both sides of the ball for short periods of time but we need to do a better job sustaining that for an entire game. I’m looking forward to where this group goes and what they can achieve, we will continue to grow and learn and see where it takes us.”
Notre Dame Cristo Rey
After canceling last season due to COVID-19, the Panthers are excited to get back on the court. This year’s squad will need to quickly learn about each other since it is a young team (4 sophomores and 4 freshmen) and one that has never played together because of the layoff.
Captains Angel Espinal (senior), Hector Estrada (senior) and Manny Mota (junior) will lead the team. Excited to play for the first time at their new field house at the former Presentation of Mary campus, the Panthers play a competitive independent schedule.
N.D. Cristo Rey coach Mike Uhlarik: “This is a fresh start for Notre Dame Cristo Rey basketball, considering our new beautiful gym and not being able to play last year. The guys are excited to compete in front of their families and classmates. We’re young, but the future looks very promising.”
Haverhill High
The Hillies boys are led by sophomore forward Alejandro Delgado and junior center Jeremy Valdez. Both of these guys are leading the team in scoring and rebounding early in the season.
Haverhill is playing with no returning starters, but this group is playing hard and is getting better with each game. Senior guard Phelan Belin, Alex Fuller, Patrick Roche, Junior guard Kyle Tarpy, and sophomore shooting guard Colin Snyder are playing well for the Hillies.
Haverhill coach Souleymane Wane: “I like the direction of our team, gaining experience and coming together as a team. That’s going to be very important for us knowing the toughest part of our schedule is ahead of us with games against Central, Lawrence and Andover. A key for us is taking care of the ball.”
Lawrence High
It's been a slow start the normal fast-starting Lawrence High Lancers. There are a few reasons, including youth, inexperience and the pandemic, which shut the team completely down for a week just before Christmas.
The Lancers literally have no key varsity experience among the key juniors players and it has shown at the end of games against the better teams.
Lawrence is led by junior guard Marius Canery, who is an explosive athlete and big-time slasher. He is also a noted defender for the Lancers. Another key guy thus far has been junior big man Isaiah Ogumbare, who is Lawrence's top rebounder and finisher around the rim. Another player to watch is junior forward Felix Rosario, Lawrence's top shooter who can also rebound and defend.
As for the rest of the team, it's mostly freshmen, according to coach Jesus "Moose" Moore.
Lawrence coach Jesus Moore: "We're just got to jell better, play together, value the basketball, and stick to the things we're good at. We're a team that presses. We like to create chaos and get out on transition in the open court. If we can do that more often, together, I believe we can compete with anybody. We just need a little more time."
Methuen High
The Rangers got off to a nice start, winning three of its first four games, and has been led by senior guard Jesus Carpio, who is averaging just over 22 points per game.
But the Rangers, per the norm, are built on defense and at this juncture have been giving up just 44 points per game to opponents. The Rangers have experienced a significant amount of COVID cases as it has went through most of the team since the beginning of the season. The Rangers hope that is out of the way. Senior point guard Isaac Allen has returned back from an ankle injury and scored his first 11 points of the season against Tewksbury. Seniors Randy Vasquez and Fife Chibuogwu have helped anchor down the team with consistently solid play.
Methuen coach Anthony Faradie: " We feel that we are a deep team and we hang our hat on the defensive end. We have a great group of kids that play hard. We have had guys step up throughout the early part of this season through our covid cases and injuries and we feel that it will make us stronger in the long run. We look forward to improving everyday. As a whole we hope to be able to play our games as scheduled as we have had many games postponed so far."
North Andover High
The Knights got off to a decent start splitting its four games through the first week of January. The Knights are led by senior captains Jack O'Connell, Drew Connolly and sophomore Zach Wolinski.
O'Connell is coming off a great year at quarterback and has signed with Stonehill College to play football there next year. O'Connell is averaging 9.5 pts and 7.2 rebounds. Wolinski is averaging 15 ppg and 3 assists. He had a career high 26 in a big road win at Lawrence. The Knights will also lean on seniors Brody McGratty and D'Ardre King. Both will be asked to defend opposing teams best perimeter players.
Six-foot-4 junior Jake Denney continues to improve and will have a big role this winter. The Knights will also look to freshman Zach Faro and Cam Bethel and Niko Catalano to contribute off the bench. Sophomore Cam Saalfrank and Junior Liam Trundy round out the eleven man roster.
North Andover coach Paul Tanglis: "We will have to defend at a high level and move the ball offensively in order to compete in the super competitive MVC large. Every game is going to be a dog fight. We have to come ready to play. So far the team has been working hard. It's a great group of kids who are extremely coachable. Right now we are trying to get a little better everyday, take care of the ball and try to create some turnovers on defense so we can get out in transition."
Whittier Tech
The Wildcats are led by senior Yuki Efosa, who averaged a double-double over the first month, and junior Tyler Rice, who has led the team in scoring over that same span.
Senior Schneider Geneus and juniors Xavier Lopez and Anthony Moro have also made significant contributions.
The team is still working to mesh after having the entire 2020-21 season canceled due to COVID-19. Those efforts were dealt an early blow when senior captain Caelan McDonough suffered a season ending injury late. McDonough is 1 of only 3 players on the roster who entered the season with varsity experience. The Wildcats are an athletic and deep team who, as usual, rely on tough defense.
Whittier coach Dave Charbonneau: "We are still figuring out who we are, especially offensively. We have already experienced significant improvement in the first 4 games and I think once we hit our stride, we're going to surprise a lot of people. We have a run in us, we just need to clean up some mistakes and become more consistent scoring."
Salem High
Salem has been led by seniors Ryan Pacy and Kaleb Bates in the scoring column, while senior Matt McCloskey leads the team in rebounding.
Salem has been getting key contributions from senior Cam Kloza, who seems to use his non-stop energy to make a difference on both ends of the floor, junior Phil Melo, and senior Chris Ryan who both bring a solid outside threat. Junior Justice Casado was playing great defensively prior to an injury, which has sidelined him the last couple of weeks.
Salem coach Rob McLaughlin: “So far we have been a little inconsistent and need to put together a complete game. We have done it a couple of times and seen the results, now have to work harder to do it consistently. I am encouraged by our work in practice and the way the guys are coming together. With a little better job on the boards we could really make a solid run through the second half of our schedule.”
Pinkerton Academy
The Astros are off to a quick start (9-0 through the first week of January). The big December highlight was winning the Greater Lowell Holiday Tournament.
Astros are led by sophomore Jackson Marshall averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game and junior Anthony Chinn, averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds. Junior Tyrone Chinn was out for the first 4 games of the season but has returned to average 10 points a game and 6 assists. Seniors Aidan Kane and Anthony DeSalvo have played hard for the Astros and have helped lead the team defensively.
Pinkerton coach Dave Chase: "If we continue to share the ball and keep improving defensively we could make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Timberlane Regional
The Owls have experienced players leading the way thus far led by senior captains Sean Chanakira and Luke Surprenant.
They are both 3-year starters and carry much of the offensive burden thus far. Junior, Trey Baker, has started the year confident and aggressive and currently leads the team with 13 points per game.
Ethan Stewart provides more senior leadership and his smarts and athleticism makes him an elite defender once again this year. Senior big men Evan Roeger and Joe Shivell provide grit and toughness down low for the Owls.
Timberlane coach Jeffrey Baumann: "We have some good wins under our belt to this point. We'll be looking to build on that confidence over the 2nd half of the season and keep playing better basketball each week. With such a shortened season schedule our experience will be relied upon to maintain success."
Windham High
The Jaguars have a new first-year coach in Cole Etten and things are going pretty smoothly over his first month in charge. The Jaguars were 5-4, including the holiday tournament, and the signs are there for a pretty good season.
Junior guard Jack St. Hilaire has been key for the Jaguars averaging over 20 points. He is probably one of the area's best long-ranger shooters from outside. Junior guard George Fortin leads team in rebounds and is second in scoring, one of the hardest workers.
The team leader is senior captain Cole Peterson, who is noted for his all-around play, including his defense on opposing centers and forwards.
Windham coach Cole Etten: "We're coming together as a team. I love the way they come to practice, ready to work and get better. That's really an important part of our game, playing hard every second. We have a lot of little things to improve on. We're keying on both sides of the ball. We realize it's going to take everybody getting better and playing as a team if we're going to make a run here."