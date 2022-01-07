Girls
Andover High
The Andover Golden Warriors girls hockey program is led by senior captains Lauren Adams (forward), and Ashley Chiango (defense). Both have received bigtime kudos from coach Meaghan Keefe as leaders on and off the ice.
Offensively, Andover has returned a lot of strong key players this season. Juniors Rose MacLean and Eliza O'Sllivan have contributed important goals this season in close games.
Defensively, senior goalie Lillian Jagger who has really stepped up this season.
Andover coach Meghan Keefe: "With a lot more hockey to go, our hope as a team is to continue to grow, build off our success, and learn from our mistakes."
Central Catholic High
For the first time in a decade, the Central Catholic Girls Hockey Team went undefeated -- 4-0 (2-0 league) -- in its first month.
In only his 2nd year as head coach Mike Collett and his coaching staff, which includes his wife, assistant coach Michelle Collett, and assistant Morgan Sleeman, the Central girls appear to be moving in the right direction ... and fast.
This talented group is led by senior Megan Malolepszy, senior Marissa MacPherson and newcomer senior Madison Terry.
Junior Cecilia Sinopoli, Sophmores Kailin Sullivan and Maddie Burke will add experience to the Raider bench along with the cast of freshman logging big minutes. Sophia Powers, Madison Del Vecchio and Natalie Belliveau will be the ones to watch along with Goaltender Cara Kuczek making big saves and keeping the Raiders in the games.
Central Catholic coach Mike Collet: "The key to our early success has been creating offense, the girls buying into the systems, and staying disciplined in the defensive zone. It's been fun to be around."
Methuen/Tewksbury
Methuen/Tewskbury is looking to continuing improving as the competition has picked up recently. Desire is not an issue as the the M-T girls have gone all out, according to their coach.
Finding more scoring opportunities is key as most of their league games seem to be decided by a goal or two.
They are led by seniors Jessica Driscoll, Michelle Kusmaul, and Kylie Winsor. Breena Lawrence has been playing a strong, complete game in all three zones.
M.J. Petisce is skilled on defense and makes many plays to move the puck to the forwards.
Coach Sara Oteri: “With our extremely difficult league and overall schedule we look to be prepared and energized for every game. We have many key returning players who know our culture and systems. We will continue to compete in every game against some of the top teams in the state. We look forward to continuing to improve with such strong competition and a lot of players who have a desire to give their best effort.”
Haverhill/Pentucket
The HPNA girls varsity hockey team looks very strong and fast to start the season, led by senior tri-captains Riley Buckley, Alyssa Mazzocchi and Katerina Yelsits.
We are just over .500 at 2-2-1. We have outshot all of our opponents thus far and are looking to more consistently put the puck in the net. Top performers so far are Kat Yelsits, Kaitlyn Bush, Shelby Nassar, and on defense Cassy Doherty, Ella Roe, and Alyssa Mazzocchi.
HPNA coach Gary Kane: “We have been getting great consistent goaltending from first year Julianna Taylor. The MVC/DCL division 1 is a dog fight every night and we look for it to get even more difficult as we progress through the season. I like our team.”
Boys
Brooks School
Brooks got off to a pretty good start its first month -- 4-2-3. Up front, the team is led by the junior trio of Will Rassier, Jeremy Emch and Captain Owen Christopher (Andover). Senior Colin Rosato has scored some big goals and senior Grant Kaplan has grown into a solid three zone player.
On defense the team's leading scorer Kyle Pelletier, seniors C.J. Beals and Rocco Maitino (Reading) have led a strong group that's averaging less than two goals against a game. Junior Jake Lipani, junior Nick Heaslip (Lynnfield) and sophomore Cam Smith also log big minutes.
Senior goalie Jake Inzirillo has played every game and been outstanding. He's in the top 5 in New England Prep Hockey in both minutes played (415) and save percentage (0.953).
Our team got off to a strong start with 3 consecutive shutout wins before an up and down stretch mixing wins and losses. When we're on our game we've been solid defensively (we've only given up more than one goal in two games) and had timely scoring. Highlights include a 3-1 road win against then #4 ranked in New England St. Sebastian's and a 1-1 tie against tournament Champion New Hampton in the Brooks-Pingree tournament.
Brooks coach Dave Ries: "Our goal for the second half is to find consistency from game to game. When we are playing well we've proven that we can compete with and beat top teams but have struggled to play at that level every day. For us to make a run we need to establish that consistent level as we get into some challenging non-league matchups and important ISL games in January."
Central Catholic High
Senior captain Micheal Brothers is 3-year starter in goal and brings a lot of experience and leadership with him. Junior goalie Timmy Briley is a big strong player who shows a lot of potential. Seniors Nyco Cusick and Joe Paglia round out the goalies this year.
Up front they return one of their top scorers from last season returning in captain Sean Gray. He brings a lot of energy and speed and should lead Central’s offense and will be a big part of our special teams’ efforts. Also returning forwards Cam Jankowski and Brandon Maiuri will help to bring some experience to our offensive efforts. Sophomores Brady Rickenbach and Charlie Winship return with a lot of playing time as freshmen.
Central has three returning defensemen in senior Cam Marzilli, an asst. captain, and junior Max Lane, who will anchor the defense. Also returning is Sophomore Jake Lydon. We have a newly converted returner defenseman in Ben Furry. He has always been a forward but is taking on the new role and playing like he’s always been back there. He is learning and adapting and improves everyday.
Central Catholic coach Jeff Marggraf: “We are a young team this year with only four seniors, three of which are goalies. We are expecting to play a strong team defensive game which should allow them some time to develop some offensive punch and chemistry throughout the season.”
Haverhill High
Coming into the season despite having a young team, the coaching staff felt confident the Hillies would have a solid top-6 forward group up front, a couple of experienced defensemen, and some solid goal-tending. What we didn't expect is that four of our first five goals of the season would be scored by freshmen -- Matt Lopes, Jake Costa, and Jack Baker. They all scored in the 4-3 overtime loss to Methuen and Baker got his second in their second game loss to Dracut-Tewksbury.
Those were great early trends for the Hillies, but everything has returned to normal four games in with the upperclassmen leading the charge offensively.
The Hillies are currently lead by junior Darren Ackerman (3G 2A 5P) and freshman Jax Mulligan (1G 4A 5P), with four players at 3 points (senior asst. captain Charlie Rastauskas, senior Jack Waligora and junior asst. captain Justin Torosian).
Haverhill coach Joe Roberts: "After a slow start we found our stride winning the next two games in the Hillies Christmas Tournament to capture the 2021 Palm Division Championship trophy beating a scrappy Pentucket team and Amesbury in the finals. If we continue to play like they did in the finals, we will be a team to be reckoned with this winter."
Methuen High
The Rangers are very happy with their first month with four wins and two ties.
Senior Captains Danny Field (4 goals 3 assists) and Junior Captain Owen Kneeland (3 goals, 4 assists) have provided great leadership for our young team.
Junior Goalie Noah Page and Freshman Owen O'Brien have limited opponents to just 17 goals over the first 7 games.
Methuen coach Bill Blackwell: “We are very happy with the progression of our freshman class including Quinn Ronan, Aidan Cashman, Zach Anderson and Goalie Owen O'Brien. Their ability to adjust to the speed of the high school game has been impressive."
North Andover High
The Scarlet Knights are being led in points by 2 sets of brothers on the team: Seniors Cullen Doland (2-5-7) and Teagn Dolan (2-4-6) along with senior Brendan Donnelly (1-3-4) and sophomore Kyle Donnelly (4-5-9).
It is a team that plays a structured defensive zone anchored by defenseman Brednan Donnelly, the only returning varsity defenseman. With the return of seniors C.J. Carpentier, Andrew Perry, Charlie Dean, and Brendan Simoneau the Knights hope to increase their offensive production and scoring depth.
Seniors Logan Stiner, Zach Gelinas, and David Carroll have stepped up to play roles as well. Sophomore Troy Takesian has been very good for us in net, currently posting a .846 Save Percentage.
North Andover coach Scott Greene: "We're a resilient team that's starting to learn how to play together. We're in every game and starting to put the pieces together for how to play a full 45 minutes and turn the results in our favor."
Salem High
The Blue Devils are led up front by senior Brady Ferreira, who has 10 points only a month into the season and juniors Brandon Chane and Jake Barton, both of whom have started to produce big points.
In net, sophomore Colby Savageau has been rock solid for Salem High.
Defensively, Coach McGinn relies heavily on senior Ryan Clarkin and junior Jake Maietta, both of whom have logged big minutes.
Salem coach Mark McGinn: "We are a young team starting to adjust to the systems. Once we can lock down our defensive end we can try and push for a playoff spot. Expecting big things from sophomore Luke Barton and senior Jackson Doughty up front and freshmen Owen Doherty and Rocco Crescenzo on defense the rest of the way."
Windham High
While Windham has two impressive senior forwards Carson Geha and Patrick Furtado, this Jaguars hockey group is loaded with underclassmen.
Windham carries a roster that includes 14 sophomores and a freshman and but has a lot of promise and talent that should break out at some point soon this season.
This year is expected to be another stepping stone in the program’s growth, but the expectations are in the near future to eventually compete with the best of the state.
Windham High coach: “We are led by our junior goaltender Vito Mancini, whose poise and acrobatics in net give their young core of defensemen the confidence to make plays knowing he’s there to help cover any mistakes. Offensively, we are led by two strong sophomore centers Aiden Quaglietta and Nate Crowley.”