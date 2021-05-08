It’s hard to imagine why someone would operate a bathroom in a public facility such as a school, shelter or even jail without stocking basic personal care items. But in too many venues, particularly those used by people in vulnerable populations, access to menstrual products is an afterthought or not given any thought at all.
Several Massachusetts lawmakers hope to fix this with a bill to rectify something we shouldn’t need a law to accomplish. It would require schools, shelters and prisons that don’t already address this basic human necessity to stock these items.
Their measure, called the “I AM” bill, for “Increasing Access to Menstrual” products, should’ve passed the last legislative session but languished in committee, presumably due to the distraction of a pandemic. Lawmakers can correct the oversight by ensuring that this bill moves quickly now.
Lack of access to menstrual products doesn’t affect everyone equally. The problem most acutely impacts those with modest incomes. And as the American Civil Liberties Union described in a 2019 study, side effects are often overlooked, in part because of stigma and embarrassment that can cloud the topic.
We don’t talk about it so we don’t hear about the educational opportunities missed for children who leave class to track down pads or tampons. Nor do we hear about the health effects of people forced to make unhygienic adjustments, leading to reproductive tract infections or increased risk of human papillomavirus, the infection that brings with it a heightened cancer risk.
A survey of 230 schools conducted by the state chapter of the National Organization for Women found the majority of school nurses, or 56%, personally knew of a student who'd missed class because they were looking for menstrual products. Some 1 in 4 shelters in Massachusetts do not offer the products to their guests.
On the bright side, the study found every county jail in the state makes arrangements to distribute these products to their prisoners.
Massachusetts stands apart in the way it regards this fundamental need. Unlike 30 states, it does not levy a sales tax on pads and tampons. (Neither does New Hampshire, for that matter, though it has no sales tax.) And some communities are even more proactive. Starting this summer, every public restroom in Brookline will stock the products, at an estimated annual cost to the town of about $7,000.
The state can do better. According to the ACLU’s report two years ago, only four states, including New Hampshire, require the products be made available in schools. Only Maryland requires that they be stocked in shelters. Passing the “I AM” bill in Massachusetts would add the state to both of those lists.
There’s more to be done at the national level, as well. The two major public benefits programs, funded by the federal government though administered by the state, do not cover menstrual products. As the authors of the ACLU's report noted, “Under the laws governing these programs, individuals who trade food stamps for tampons can be prosecuted.”
It’s encouraging that Massachusetts is poised to make headway with the bills now before the Joint Committee on Public Health. We appreciate the efforts of Reps. Christine Barber, D-Somerville, and Jay Livingstone, D-Boston, and of Sen. Patricia Jehlen, D-Somerville, in resuscitating their bill and ensuring it stays on lawmakers’ agenda. Seventy-four of their colleagues, including more than a half-dozen from the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, have signed on in support.
By passing this commonsense bill, lawmakers can help ensure that students and adults — and most especially those who struggle to afford menstrual products — can address a basic personal care need.