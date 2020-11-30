At the dinner table last Thursday most of us were bound to be taking stock of all that was missing just as much as we were counting our blessings.
Many of the usual Thanksgiving football games weren't happening. Many of the usual road races weren't happening, and those that did were smaller and more solemn.
Then there was our table itself. Maybe we had turkey, potatoes and gravy. But loved ones were likely missing due to COVID-19 precautions.
Long lines at COVID-19 testing stations over the past week suggested that many people intended to visit family on this most traveled of holidays, or have family come and visit them. Even more people were expected — or hoped, anyway — to heed the pleas of Gov. Charlie Baker, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people to celebrate the holiday with members of their own households.
A pandemic still rages. A map of the United States showing rates of COVID-19 infections is colored with deep shades of orange, red and purple, and is anything but festive. It is impossible to think about this year’s Thanksgiving holiday without feeling a sense of absence.
At the same time it is important to remember that solemnity, if not loss, has in many ways always been at the root of our Thanksgivings.
So it was with the earliest days. The lore of the holiday recalls a 1621 harvest feast among Pilgrims and Wampanoag, about which few details are known. We do know the Pilgrims had settled the prior year at the site of an abandoned Wampanoag village, called Patuxet, whose inhabitants were killed by a devastating disease. We also know many of the colonists themselves fell ill after the Mayflower landed; only half of its passengers survived the first year to celebrate a harvest.
A sense of seriousness surrounded the first national day of thanksgiving, declared by the Continental Congress more than a century later, in 1777, according to a description of the holiday’s origins by Historic Patuxet and Plimoth Plantation. Almost a century after that, when President Abraham Lincoln declared a day of Thanksgiving on the last Thursday in November 1863, he found reason for gratitude despite a “civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity.”
Pestilence that wipes out a population and war that breaks apart a country set today’s concerns into perspective. It is easy to tally our losses, but we should be even more mindful of all that’s been given to us.
Marvel, for example, at the lightning-fast development, and soon deployment, of vaccines that will inoculate millions of people against COVID-19. Be grateful for the health care workers and staff of nursing homes and assisted living centers who, fueled by a sense of duty and humanity, serve millions of afflicted. Remember those who give their lives to protect us, keep us safe and defend our freedom.
And, even though some of the chairs at our tables were empty, we could still be grateful for our bounty, just as we are always thankful for those in our community dedicated to making sure the needy are fed, on Thanksgiving and every other day.
We might not have eaten together on Thanksgiving — nor run or watched high school football — but we can still collectively keep all of those things in our minds and hearts for next year.