Museums are closed. Performance stages are dark. Musical performances are cancelled. Art exhibits and galleries are shuttered. And, equally important, major fundraising breakfasts, dinners and events planned by countless Massachusetts nonprofits are scrapped completely or on hold indefinitely.
Life for nonprofit organizations and arts venues in this time of COVID-19 fears is uncertain and could bring major financial problems for some.
We are all struggling to figure out how to work from home, how to juggle childcare and employment, and find a new “normal” in exile for the next four weeks or six – or more. Business owners and restaurateurs are struggling under the limits imposed by the governor on Sunday, as well.
In the midst of this, Leo Sarkissian, executive director of The Arc of Massachusetts, is wondering how to make up the funds he hoped to bring in at the nonprofit’s 65th Anniversary Celebration. The Arc’s challenge mirrors that of hundreds of nonprofits across the state.
The 65th celebration was to be a key fundraiser for The Arc, which works with people with intellectual disabilities. Sarkissian said in an email to supporters the event was cancelled just days before the state of emergency was declared, “to protect our guests and their families, many of whom are members of ‘vulnerable’ populations, from the spread of COVID-19.”
“The cancellation is having a serious negative impact on the funding that sustains our advocacy, outreach, and education. ... For a very small nonprofit like The Arc ... such a loss can be disastrous, so you can imagine it was a very difficult choice,” to call off the event, he wrote.
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport, faces the same dilemma. In his email to supporters about cancellation of last weekend’s performances, he noted that move has “a profound impact on the lives of those talented and passionate artists scheduled to perform,” as well as the box office and production staff, custodians and volunteers.
“It will come as no surprise to hear that the ceasing of operations for any non-profit theatre delivers a devastating blow to its financial health. The loss of income from ticket sales, particularly for this potentially indeterminate amount of time, will severely impact our ability to continue to bring you those moments of magic that only the arts can offer, and that the Firehouse has provided for over 29 years,” he wrote.
Acknowledging that Firehouse subscribers will be inundated with requests “from a variety of worthy nonprofits,” Moynihan wrote, “All we can ask is that, should you feel so moved, you consider what the arts have meant to you in your life.”
Much like the empty theatre at the Firehouse and locked doors of the Custom House Museum a short distance away, our arts and cultural venues – from the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, which just recently opened the stunning Jacob Lawrence exhibit, to the John Greenleaf Whittier Home in Amesbury, which had to scuttle a recent fundraising event – will be hurting from this long period of silence.
Moynihan said it well when he wrote, “These are certainly trying times for all of us, but we are part of a community that takes care of one another, and that remains true and steadfast even now.”
We are all in this together, even as we hunker down as individuals or families. When the time and opportunity come when we can help each other, we need to keep charities and the arts on that list.