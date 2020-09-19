Legal problems can creep up when you’re out of work. Creditors may be lurking, looking for payment on past-due bills. The landlord may not be able to evict you thanks to a freeze on evictions and foreclosures, but you may be falling further behind on the rent. Relationships strained before the pandemic may only be getting worse with added stress, and you need a court’s intervention.
All are byproducts of COVID-19 and the seismic waves shaking the economy, and too many people are ill-equipped to deal with them because they cannot afford a lawyer. People charged with crimes have a right to legal representation even if they can't pay an attorney; the U.S. Supreme Court settled that in 1963. The same is not true for those who need to go to court for other reasons.
The service of justice by finding lawyers for people who need but cannot afford them comes into focus now not just because of a pandemic but because of the sudden death last Monday of Ralph D. Gants. For the chief justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, civil legal aid was a passion project.
“I am hardly the first to observe that the true measure of a nation’s greatness is how it treats its most vulnerable residents. The same holds true for a commonwealth,” Gants said on Jan. 25, 2018, during the annual “Walk to the Hill” at the Statehouse to lobby for support of civil legal aid programs. The state’s top judge was a regular at the annual event.
A few days prior to that, Gants visited with editors of this newspaper, in the kind of meeting that's routine for elected officials and political candidates, and more rare for judges and justices. He talked broadly about the criminal justice system and needed reforms, and he lamented the struggle to find enough attorneys to take cases involving child protection and guardianship. He also expressed his worry about the lack of resources for legal aid.
On another occasion Gants noted the state’s annual outlay for legal aid amounted to the cost of a Starbuck’s coffee, though maybe not a latte, for every resident of the state. “What is it worth to have a commonwealth where the poor, the vulnerable and the challenged can obtain the legal assistance they need to understand their rights, to be able to invoke those rights, and to get a fair chance to obtain justice?” he asked. Certainly, of course, it’s worth a cup of coffee.
Last year the state spent $24 million on civil legal aid. The Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corp. uses that money, as well as interest from bank accounts used by lawyers to hold client funds, to support legal aid programs throughout the state. The governor’s budget for this year calls for the same level of funding. Unfortunately, those who manage civil legal aid programs say it won't be enough.
In a column published by Commonwealth Magazine last week, Susan Finegan, co-chair of the Massachusetts Access to Justice Commission, and Lynne Parker, executive director of the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corp., warned of an emergency on the horizon due to COVID-19. They described an "overwhelming need for legal help" to address a range of issues, from housing to domestic abuse to appeals of rejected unemployment claims.
"As a result of the pandemic, the rising demand of civil legal aid in Massachusetts is straining existing resources and requires greater funding on the state level," they wrote. “We are in this pandemic together, but we’re not all in it equally.”
Justice is served when all people get fair access to courts, and when all are fairly represented in the courtroom. Without it, the ideal of equal justice remains only that -- an ideal and aspiration.
Our state leaders must act for the sake of those who need an attorney to help them navigate in these times of crisis.