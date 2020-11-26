Near-empty commuter trains filing into North Station on the weekends are another sign of the pandemic’s quieting effect, and also a convenient target for those holding the budget knife at the MBTA. But shutting off weekend service completely, as is now planned, won’t just park underused trains and allow a strained agency to count its savings. Dong so, even if temporarily, will have wide-ranging effects that should make T officials reconsider.
Ending weekend service removes an important resource for workers in the state’s Gateway Cities, such as Lawrence and Salem, who need access to jobs in Boston on Saturdays and Sundays. Indeed, it hinders any commuter working a non-traditional shift, while also foiling people in search of weekend recreation who might consider taking the train instead of a car.
All of these riders will need to catch trains long before the economy is recovered to the point that the MBTA will be ready to resume weekend commuter service. It will also make it that much harder for places these riders call home -- whether in Merrimack Valley or any other part in eastern Massachusetts -- to recover from the COVID-19 slowdown.
This isn’t to make light of the $579 million budget shortfall that planners at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority see on the horizon in the fiscal year that begins July 1. The agency’s Fiscal Management and Control Board is pushing a boulder uphill as it prepares major changes to operations to make up that gap.
Among those adjustments, according to a presentation earlier this month, is eliminating all of MBTA ferries — between Hingham, Hull, Boston and Charlestown. The agency plans to eliminate 25 buses and consolidate 14 others. Fewer buses would operate on underused routes, and all bus service would end by midnight. The T would scale back subway service by 20%.
In reviewing the commuter rail system, the T also plans to eliminate some stations. It would end all rail service during the week after 9 p.m., and it would scale back the total number of trains it runs by about 15%.
The MBTA is under intense pressure make up for lost revenues, and bailouts alone will not save the agency. A $1 billion federal infusion for public transit in Massachusetts was announced less than a month after the first wave of coronavirus-related lockdowns, with the MBTA in line for $4 of every $5 of that package.
That doesn’t solve the long-term consequences of a severely depleted ridership, however, as far fewer people commute into Boston and close-in suburbs for work, by any mode of transportation. The commuter rail retains about 1 in every 8 riders it had before the pandemic. That makes it only slightly more resilient than the ferry service, which is hanging on to about 12% of its pre-pandemic ridership.
The MBTA says it’s not planning to make permanent all of the cuts it has outlined, which are scheduled to take effect next spring, once riders and local officials have a chance to weigh in. “We will bring back higher levels of service when demand and travel patterns change, and there is durable revenue to support it,” the agency says on its website, though it adds that some changes may be necessary in the long term to reflect new travel patterns.
If you’re someone who depends on a train to get to work or regular appointments, you’d be right to assume that Saturday and Sunday service, once suspended, will be a long time returning. And that will make a large portion of Boston's minimum and low-wage jobs off limits to workers in the Merrimack Valley who cannot afford to buy, park and maintain a car.
It’s clear the MBTA needs to make tough choices. Maybe planners can further narrow an already reduced Saturday and Sunday train schedule, or create express trains to North Station from cities with ample commuter parking.
There must be other solutions that can make the commuter rail more efficient than eliminating a service that is such a vital connection between our region and Boston.