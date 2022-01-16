Were he looking down today, it’s impossible to envision him smiling. This is not the United States of his dreams.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lost his life at just 39 years of age in a civil fight for racial equality. Nearly 53 years later, progress has been made. But as systematic racism still courses through the country, it’s clear we have not ascended the mountain.
In 2020 the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement and the national conversation it revived were steps forward. But let us not forget what it took to make that happen: An unarmed George Floyd, a Black man, had to spend 9 minutes and 29 seconds with the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, jammed into his neck until he took his final breath.
And yes, Chauvin was convicted in June 2021, but his sentence of 22-½ years in prison for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter fell short of the 30 prosecutors sought. With good behavior, it’s possible for him to be paroled in 15 years.
Floyd will not be a free man in 15 years, nor 30. His family will not be relieved of their grief and trauma. His daughter’s memories of him ended when she was in the first grade.
“I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride, and that’s it,” 7-year-old Gianna Floyd said of her father in a video played as part of the victim impact statements at the trial. “We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed. My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.”
For her, those days are gone. And so it’s imperative to ask, was Chauvin’s sentence – albeit one of the longest a former police officer ever received for the unlawful use of deadly force – truly the “moment of real accountability” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison characterized it as after the verdict?
King likely would have acknowledged the progress. But he also would have recognized the long journey ahead.
King knew that truth is a powerful force. He knew the truth of the words written by our founders in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. He knew the truths that were self-evident, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
King knew, too, that the nation had not lived up to those words. He knew that some of those who signed their names and pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to the cause of liberty also owned other people as slaves. Their rights were not “unalienable”; they were nonexistent.
King knew that even 100 years after the nation fought a terrible war to free Black people, their descendants were still far from equal.
Were he looking down today, King would see that they still are not. And he would dare to say out loud and eloquently that had Floyd, not Chauvin, been the man on trial, the outcome would have been different.
Tomorrow we recognize the achievements of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His message of hope and justice for Black people inspired the masses. But his love also attracted hate, and for this he was assassinated April 4, 1968.
“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life,” King said the day before he died. “Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land.”
Tomorrow – on Martin Luther King Day – let us commit to being part of the journey to that place.