Immigration is no longer just a problem facing communities along the U.S./Mexico border. The dire straits of millions of people from all over the world seeking a safe place to live and raise their children has come home to roost. It’s right here in the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore.
In Methuen at the Days Inn on Pelham Street, 50 families from South America and Haiti are now living in a perpetual state of limbo. They don’t know when they will be allowed to go to work to fulfill the American Dream: get a job, find a place to live, and raise a family.
Unfortunately, due to out-of-date immigration laws, it’s not that simple. In fact, it’s overly complicated. And that’s why Gov. Maura Healey took the bold step earlier this week of declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts. It’s an emergency that is unnecessary and incredibly burdensome on the state and its taxpayers.
At a press conference Tuesday announcing the declaration, Healey said there are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 people – many of whom are migrants — currently living in state shelters, including infants, young children and pregnant women. That is up from around 3,100 families a year ago, or about an 80% increase, Healey said.
Many of the migrants are arriving by plane from other states. In the 48 hours leading up to the press conference, she said, 50 migrant families landed in the state in need of shelter.
“It’s exponentially more than our state has ever served in our emergency assistance program,” she said. “These numbers are being driven by a surge in new arrivals in our country who have been through some of the hardest journeys imaginable.”
Haiti is just one country that has seen an increase in people leaving. For good reason. The country’s president was assassinated and the capital city of Port au Prince is currently ruled — if that word can even be used — by an assembly of gangs whose sole purpose, it seems, is to kill people.
Hugson Jean-Francois, who organized a group called Haitians Overseas devoted to helping local immigrants — including those at the Days Inn — said living in his home country is not an option.
While the decision to leave his family, business and heritage behind was hard, he knew he had to go to have a “continuation of life,” he told Eagle-Tribune reporter Monica Sager.
“It’s like a hell,” he said. “People can’t live in Haiti.”
Stories like that are duplicated in countries all over the world, for different reasons. As bad as the reasons are, at this point they are beside the point. What matters, as Healey pointed out, is getting these people off state welfare rolls and onto payrolls. And that is their desire.
She noted at her press conference that she recently met with some Haitian immigrants, one a certified welder, another a school teacher. They both want to work. They are both taking English language lessons, for the day – should it ever come – when they can enter the workforce.
But Healey and others point out that immigration law is byzantine and bureaucratic, creating hurdles and roadblocks for any immigrant, no matter how well trained or educated, from getting a work permit. Those blockades must be removed, she said, applauding Massachusetts congressmen and congresswomen for proposing legislation that would ease the barriers for immigrants.
As she noted, it would help on at least two very significant levels: first, by reducing the amount of taxpayer money needed to pay to keep immigrants in hotels; and second, by giving a needed boost to the workforce, something that is sorely needed at this point.
“The truth is our new arrivals are eager to work,” she said, as reported in an Eagle-Tribune article by Christian Wade. “The last thing they want to do is be dependent, and we can frankly use their help at this time.”
It’s the truth. It’s time to take action.
