Those of us who are passionate about local politics owe a thank you to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court for protecting our right to be rude.
Well, not to be rude exactly. But to tell our elected leaders exactly what we think at government meetings.
The state’s highest court ruled early last month that controlling comment at public hearings through the use of so-called “civility restraints” violates free speech rights.
Now, no one wants public comment periods to dissolve into chaos, with people walking up to the microphone to spew invective. It’s annoying. But being annoying is a right protected under the Massachusetts and United States constitutions.
As Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote for the court, Article 19 of the state Constitution “reflects the lessons and the spirit of the American Revolution. It was designed to protect such opposition (to governmental authority), even if it was rude, personal, and disrespectful to public figures, as the colonists eventually were to the king and his representatives in Massachusetts.”
The ruling stems from a 2018 case involving the Southborough Board of Selectmen. At a meeting that December, the board used a local “civility code” to shut down a public comment period after a resident railed against a proposed property tax hike and violations of the state’s Open Meeting Law.
At one point, the offending citizen accused the board of spending money “like drunken sailors,” prompting the shutdown. After the board closed the public hearing, the citizen told the chair “you need to stop being a Hitler.”
Even that tiresome and offensive speech is protected, the SJC ruled.
“Although a comparison to Hitler is certainly rude and insulting, it is still speech protected,” the court wrote. “Although civility, of course, is to be encouraged, it cannot be required regarding the content of what may be said in a public comment session of a governmental meeting without violating both provisions of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights, which provide for a robust protection of public criticism of governmental action and officials.”
Speech that threatens violence or that urges others toward violence or other lawbreaking is not protected and can still be shut down.
We feel for elected officials in the Trump era. The former president has spent the better part of the last decade debasing the idea of public service and spewing lies and invective without thought of consequence. Too often, his followers have swallowed his poison and turned it on their local representatives.
But one needs only look south to Tennessee, where a GOP majority ousted two Black lawmakers from its state Legislature because they chose to protest in favor of stronger gun laws after yet another school shooting. That is also speech that must be protected.
Across the country, there is a strong push to smother political dissent, making the court’s decision even more important. Some Massachusetts boards have suggested ending public comment altogether rather than adjusting to the SJC ruling.
That is entirely the wrong approach.
Thankfully, some local boards are making the adjustment. The Salem City Council tossed out its old rules for public hearings. City Solicitor Beth Rennard noted the council can still require that public comment be “orderly and peaceable” by establishing an opportunity for comment, setting time limits, prohibiting the interruption of other speakers, and removing those who go against those rules.
Salem resident Steve Kapantais, a frequent commenter at city meetings, noted correctly that those coming to the microphone to rant and hurl invective are doing themselves few favors.
“If somebody’s going to come up here and use what you perceive to be vulgar language or calling someone out … most of the public automatically turns them off immediately,” he said. “So, if somebody wants to come up here and rant and rave, allow them.”
