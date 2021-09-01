Wikipedia updated Army Maj. General Christopher T. Donahue's page Tuesday, almost before his feet left the tarmac at Kabul airport. Donahue, 52, was the last American service member to leave Afghanistan, the online reference site stated.
Donahue's claim to fame was touted by the Army's XVIII Airborne Corps, which tweeted out a green-tinted night vision photo of Donahue, rifle at his side, walking toward a waiting C-17 aircraft.
The XVIII Airborne Corps posted on Twitter: "This was an incredibly tough, pressurized mission filled with multiple complexities, with active threats the entire time. Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy."
The image and story about Donahue being the last American soldier to leave the country we occupied for two decades would undoubtedly be featured on hundreds of TV newscasts Tuesday night and in newspapers and websites around the globe. After all, putting a name and image of a high-ranking, decorated military leader as the last American to walk onto the last plane ferrying U.S. troops would be a fitting coda to America's entanglement in Afghanistan.
Donahue deserves respect, having deployed 17 times in support of operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, according to the Pentagon.
But the speed at which his image and story flashed around the world leaves an all-too-tidy impression of our departure. To see an American soldier walk calmly – and safely – to a waiting aircraft obscures the chaos, uncertainty and danger we leave behind for the Afghan people under Taliban rule.
The photo and story about Donahue omit the fact the last 13 Americans to die in Afghanistan left the tarmac in metal caskets, bound for military funerals around the country. And Donahue's photo should not make us forget the thousands of people – including some 2,500 American service members, 3,800 U.S. contractors, 66,000 Afghan national and military police, more than 1,100 allied troops, and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians – who died in the war since 2001.
Thank you for your service, Maj. Gen. Donahue. We are glad you made it out alive. But Americans, with their often-short memories and ephemeral grasp of history, must look beyond your photo to see the full – and still unrolling – impact of our war in Afghanistan.