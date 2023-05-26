Since losing to Dover back on May 10th, Timberlane has absolutely dominated its last five opponents, combining to beat Memorial-West, Oyster River-Newmarket, Pembroke, Alvirne and Manchester-Central by an 85-17 margin. In those five wins, the Owls scored 18 goals three times.
“Besides Becca (Silva) and Maia (Parker), our offense has been spread out. Multiple people have notched goals in the past two weeks including senior Alexis Hornsby, juniors Anne Quinn, Lily Brien, sophomores Ella Watts, Ella Lampron, Addie Conlan and Lulu Trasatti, and freshman Ava Paul and Hayden Quaratiell,” said head coach Helena Bird.
While the team has enjoyed a spread out attack, the offense runs through the combination of Silva and Parker.
“Becca and Maia work as a team, and are very strong on the offensive and defensive side. They are communicative with their teammates, sharp, and strong on both sides of the ball,” said Bird. “You can count on both of them to hustle to every ground ball, reach a little higher for each draw control, and help control the pace of the game. What is most impressive to me is their endurance and work ethic. I could leave both in for the entire game, and they would work just as hard at the end as they did during the first few minutes.”
In the win over Alvirne, Silva – who will continue to play next year the the Stevens Institute of Technology -- notched her 100th career goal and the next game against Manchester-Central, Parker scored her 50th goal of the season, giving her 90 in her career.
Besides the offense clicking, so has the defense, which has given up eight goals or less in all 13 of the team's wins.
“I want to give special recognition to my defensive unit - senior Charlotte Hosterman, junior Jordyn Friel, and sophomores Ava Stewart and Emma Norcott,” said Bird. “In two weeks, we have only given up 12 goals. Senior goalie Shaye Fanning also had a shut out against Alvirne, making four saves to help accomplish this goal.”
NH PLAYOFFS ON TAP
The New Hampshire girls lacrosse state tournament pairings will be announced this weekend, with preliminary round games slated for Tuesday, quarterfinals for Thursday and semi-finals for Saturday. It appears as if four local teams will be competing, including Pinkerton (12-5) in Division 1, Timberlane (12-4) and Windham (13-2) in Division 2 and then Pelham (9-5) in Division 3.
MITCHELL THE SAVING GRACE
The Windham Jaguars had a strong week which included wins over Kingswood (18-1) and Goffstown (8-7). Offensively the team was led by Sophia Ponzini, who netted seven goals in the dominating win over Kingswood, but in the thrilling victory over Goffstown, it was sophomore goalie Annie Mitchell who rose to the occasion. She ended the game with 14 saves, including reaching the 200-save plateau in her career. She had 122 last year as a freshman and currently has 84 this year for a total of 206.
“Annie is a phenomenal goalkeeper. She is a lot of fun to watch and always puts on a show,” said head coach Jordyn O'Boyle. “Annie is very aggressive and is not afraid to be daring and creative. She definitely keeps us on our toes. She is often coming up with huge saves for the jags and is a big part of the puzzle to our success. She is a big communicator when it comes to running the defense. She really sees the field and has great critiques for her teammates to help our defense succeed. Annie is dedicated and determined and I am really excited to see what’s to come for her in the future.”
HILLIES QUALIFY
For the first time since 2016, Haverhill will be competing in the playoffs. The Hillies trounced Lowell 12-2, behind five goals by Alex Bushey and four more from Jillian Schultz.
“Qualifying is a great accomplishment for the program,” said head coach Eric Perkins. “After coming up one game short last year, we talked in the beginning of the year about ending the drought of making the tournament which feels good. We are excited and can’t wait to get started.”
After that win, Haverhill played Central Catholic on Thursday and was defeated, but in that loss senior Katrina Savvas scored two goals, giving her 100 in her career. Next year, she will be playing at Roger Williams University.
“Katrina is a great player and she loves the game of lacrosse,” said Perkins. “It is a great accomplishment for her. She’s been working hard all season and has paid off in a big way. (On the field) she has great vision and is a big part of our offense.”
SCARLET KNIGHTS REBOUND
After losing to Andover last Saturday, North Andover came back strong three days later to top Billerica, 15-10, in a key MVC contest. Leading the way offensively was Isa Robinson, who buried eight of the team's goals and added an assist.
MIAA PLAYOFFS
On Wednesday, the MIAA will announce its tournament pairings, slated for 2 pm. In Division 1, No. 9 Central Catholic (14-5), No. 15 North Andover (13-5), No. 26 Andover (7-10) and No. 36 Haverhill (8-7) are all locks, while, No. 33 Methuen (7-8) is on the bubble. The Rangers faced Burlington on Friday in the regular season finale. A win could possibly boost them into the top-32 teams which is an automatic qualification. Back on April 20th, the teams met and Burlington came away with am 18-11 win.
