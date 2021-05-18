INDIANAPOLIS – A day that began with uncertainty ended with the Indiana Pacers showing they had plenty of fight left in their goal to reach the NBA playoffs.
Behind 23 points from forward Oshae Brissett, 21 points from Doug McDermott and a physical effort on the boards, the Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 to survive Round 1 of play-in week at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
With the win, the Pacers will play at the loser of Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards on Thursday, with the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs at stake.
The Pacers played like a team with its season on the line, while the reeling Hornets had no answers stopping the Indiana onslaught. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, in his first game since April 29 due to a hamstring injury, had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis nearly pulled off a triple double with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists.
“I liked the energy we had, especially on the defensive end,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “In the first half of that game, I thought our team defense was very well connected. I thought we were physical. I thought we were very good on the glass.”
The Pacers were without swingman Caris LeVert, who was ruled out earlier Tuesday afternoon due to NBA health-and-safety protocols. But it was offset somewhat by the return of Brogdon, who tested his balky hamstring before the game and decided to give it a shot.
“When you are dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous. So there is a bit of hesitation when you are out there … but overall I felt good,” Brogdon said. “I’m glad we got the win.”
Brogdon played 21 minutes, and his backup, T.J. McConnell, was just as effective with 17 points and four steals.
Bjorkgren said he treated LeVert’s absence as just another obstacle to overcome.
“We’ve taken a lot of hits this year,” Bjorkgren said. “There’s been a lot of challenges with injuries and scheduling and things like that -- that all teams have to go through. We just talked about trying to keep moving forward.”
Brogdon made a quick impact, scoring the first basket for the Pacers with a 3-pointer. But it was McDermott who carried the Pacers early, scoring 11 of his team’s first 20 points to help Indiana build an early 20-7 lead.
“My teammates did a good job of getting me going,” McDermott said. “I feel like that opened the floor up from there. Domantas creates a lot of space for the rest of us because they were so locked in on him early.”
From there, the Pacers maintained their edge. After Charlotte cut Indiana’s lead to 36-24 late in the first quarter, the Pacers came up with a pair of defensive plays, one on a McConnell steal and breakaway layup and another on a turnover forced by McConnell. Off the turnover, Edmund Sumner made a runner in the lane at the buzzer, putting the Pacers up 40-24 at the end of the first quarter.
Brogdon scored eight of Indiana’s final 15 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer in transition that extended the Pacers lead to 64-41. Brogdon closed the half with a pair of assists, one on an inbounds play for a McDermott layup and one on a Justin Holiday 3-pointer, which put Indiana up 69-45 at halftime.
“Coming back from an injury or not, making that first shot is always huge for your confidence, throughout the game,” Brogdon said. “And then in the second quarter, getting my feet wet. First quarter I was just trying to get up and down the court, feel it out, make sure my hamstring was going good. Second quarter I was really able to get into a rhythm and be aggressive.”
McDermott scored 20 points in the first half for the Pacers, going 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the first half. As a team, the Pacers shot 50% from 3-point range (10-of-20) in the first half.
Myles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points, with former Indiana University standout Cody Zeller adding 17 points. The Hornets finished the season losing their final six games, including Tuesday night’s play-in contest.
As a team, the Pacers outrebounded Charlotte 54-36 and kept the Hornets off the offensive glass, limiting Charlotte to just seven offensive rebounds.
“When we were getting those stops, when we were doing a good job on the glass, that was fueling our offense to run more,” Bjorkgren said. “I liked the pace at which we played, and I think it started on the defensive end, getting those stops, and then it continued.”