Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-4)
Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific (CA) -7; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Alimamy Koroma scored 23 points in Cal Poly's 82-71 win against the Idaho Vandals.
The Tigers have gone 0-3 in home games. Pacific (CA) is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.9% from downtown, led by Greydon Edwards shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
The Mustangs have gone 0-2 away from home. Cal Poly gives up 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 16.7 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% for Pacific (CA).
Koroma is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for Cal Poly.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
