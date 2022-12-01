Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-5) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2)
Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -8.5; over/under is 153
BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Ty Johnson scored 27 points in UC Davis' 81-70 overtime victory over the Boston University Terriers.
The Aggies have gone 2-0 at home. UC Davis is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Tigers are 2-1 in road games. Pacific (CA) is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is scoring 19.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.6% for UC Davis.
Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds for Pacific (CA).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
