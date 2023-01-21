Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-11, 3-3 WCC)
Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -16.5; over/under is 159.5
BOTTOM LINE: Drew Timme and the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Keylan Boone and the Pacific Tigers in WCC action Saturday.
The Tigers have gone 4-8 in home games. Pacific has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC scoring 85.9 points per game while shooting 51.4%.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is shooting 42.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.
Julian Strawther averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Timme is averaging 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.
Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
