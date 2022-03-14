BOSTON -- Package store owners are urging lawmakers to avoid a costly ballot fight by approving a plan to expand beer and wine sales at convenience stores.
A proposal heard by the Legislature's Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure on Monday would
The proposal is being billed as an "olive branch" to convenience stores that have been pushing for more beer and wine licenses, which are tightly controlled by the state.
Supermarkets are allowed to apply for licenses to sell beer and wine in Massachusetts, but a single company is limited to seven licenses. The cap increased to nine this year, under a previous agreement between package stores, or "packies,” and food stores.
Cumberland Farms has argued that the cap on liquor licenses dates to the end of Prohibition and gives package stores an unfair advantage. The Westborough convenience store company has 200 locations in Massachusetts. Only seven can sell beer and wine.
If the packies' proposal makes it to the 2022 ballot, it won't be the first time voters have been asked to weigh in on the divisive issue.
In 2006, voters rejected a ballot question placed by supermarkets to lift liquor license caps to allow wine sales.
Several years later, the Massachusetts Food Association gathered signatures to put the issue on the ballot but agreed to drop the measure when the Legislature passed a law to gradually increase the number of liquor licenses that can be held by a single company.
In 2019, Cumberland Farms pursued a ballot question that called for eliminating the state cap on off-premise beer and wine licenses. It also sought to establish a new kind of license for "food stores" and give cities and towns authority to decide how many to issue.
That question faced opposition from package stores, which argued that flooding the market with big competitors would drive out mom-and-pop businesses.
Cumberland Farms opted not to pursue the question this year, citing the impact of the pandemic.
