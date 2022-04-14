FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Watkins is heading to Green Bay as the Packers attempt to rebuild their receiving corps after losing All-Pro Davante Adams. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the addition of Watkins on Thursday, April 14, 2022.